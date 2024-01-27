FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.97 and last traded at C$15.99. 1,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

FD Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.76.

About FD Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.