FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.97 and last traded at C$15.99. 1,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.
FD Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.76.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FD Technologies
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.