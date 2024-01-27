Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $511.04 million and approximately $35.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00077716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00029907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,602,125 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.