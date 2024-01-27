Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $350.20

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.20 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 349 ($4.43). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.52), with a volume of 460,716 shares changing hands.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 343.17.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

