Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 347 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 144.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enovis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enovis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enovis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,966,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,235,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Enovis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.