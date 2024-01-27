First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

First Bancorp of Indiana Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

First Bancorp of Indiana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.