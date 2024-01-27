First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BUSE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

First Busey Stock Performance

BUSE stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $312,409 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.24%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

