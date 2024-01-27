First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 836,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

