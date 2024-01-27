First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

First Foundation has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Foundation to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Up 1.5 %

FFWM stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Insider Transactions at First Foundation

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in First Foundation by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFWM

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.