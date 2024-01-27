First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 1,059.2% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FEMB stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

