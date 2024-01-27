First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 1,059.2% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
FEMB stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
