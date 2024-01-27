Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSBC. Stephens lowered their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait purchased 1,750 shares of Five Star Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

