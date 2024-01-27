Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.13. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,050 shares.
Focus Graphite Stock Down 3.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.