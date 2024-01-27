Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.35.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.76. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.2082596 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

