Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.71. Forward Industries shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 88,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

