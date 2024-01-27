Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $19.79.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
