Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.09%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,181 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.