Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 19,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Freeman Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Freeman Gold

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

