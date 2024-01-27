Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 19,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Freeman Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Freeman Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Freeman Gold
