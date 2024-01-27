Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

