Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

