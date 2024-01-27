Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

