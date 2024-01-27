Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
