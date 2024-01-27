Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 1,600 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $10,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,162,771 shares in the company, valued at $35,313,353.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Stories

