FY2023 EPS Estimates for Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Decreased by Leede Jones Gab

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Accord Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leede Jones Gab analyst G. Mcleish now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Accord Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Shares of Accord Financial stock opened at C$4.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.38. Accord Financial has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.86.

Accord Financial ( TSE:ACD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.43 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative net margin of 38.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

