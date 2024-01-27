FY2023 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.11) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

