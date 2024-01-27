FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ferroglobe PLC Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ferroglobe in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.35 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GSM. StockNews.com downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $952.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

