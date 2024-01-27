FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glaukos Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.22). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

NYSE GKOS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $94.12.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,894 shares of company stock worth $20,651,997 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glaukos by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

