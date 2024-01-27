FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.31. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.3 %

Ovintiv stock opened at C$57.61 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of C$43.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$57.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.39 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 23.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

