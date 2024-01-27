FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Raised by Scotiabank (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Scotiabank boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 104.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.