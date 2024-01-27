FY2023 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.19 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.