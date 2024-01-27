FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

