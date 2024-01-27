FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by Scotiabank (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.