FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Increased by Scotiabank (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

