FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $164,555.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $48,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $111,793.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,555.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,070 shares of company stock worth $1,546,805 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

