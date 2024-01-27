FY2024 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.09. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Down 0.5 %

BBY stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.