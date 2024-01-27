FY2024 EPS Estimates for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Lifted by Analyst

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Envestnet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Envestnet’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envestnet’s FY2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.45 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

ENV stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 415.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 104.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

