FY2024 EPS Estimates for Logitech International S.A. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,178,000 after buying an additional 608,262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,278,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.