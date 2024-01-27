FY2024 EPS Estimates for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Boosted by Wedbush

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WNS in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

WNS stock opened at $70.43 on Thursday. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in WNS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,578,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter valued at $667,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

