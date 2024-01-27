FY2025 EPS Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $20.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.90. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.91.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $243.01 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

