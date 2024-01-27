FY2025 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Petco Health and Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Petco Health and Wellness’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

