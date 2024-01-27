G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.91. 375,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.