G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 31st total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

WILC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.82. G. Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

