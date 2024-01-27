Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.40. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 13,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

