Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.40. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 13,319 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

