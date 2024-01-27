Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh Purchases 330 Shares

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Karen Elizabeth Marsh acquired 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,541 ($121.23) per share, with a total value of £31,485.30 ($40,006.73).

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 3.3 %

LON GAW opened at GBX 9,935 ($126.24) on Friday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8,305 ($105.53) and a 12 month high of £118.50 ($150.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of £104.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,283.69%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

