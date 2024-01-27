Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $242.20 and a 12 month high of $407.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

