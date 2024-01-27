Genmab A/S Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB
Genmab A/S Price Performance
GMAB stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.