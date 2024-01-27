Genmab A/S Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.