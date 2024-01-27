Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Geron worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $123,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth $309,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 40.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Geron by 29.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Geron by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 55,138.49%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

