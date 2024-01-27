Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Getlink Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85.

About Getlink

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

