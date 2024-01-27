GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.42 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

