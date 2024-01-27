Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Financial Analysis

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry -87.34% N/A -80.37% Gilat Satellite Networks 5.34% 8.17% 5.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Sonic Foundry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry $22.11 million 0.15 -$19.35 million ($1.62) -0.17 Gilat Satellite Networks $239.84 million 1.51 -$5.93 million $0.25 25.64

This table compares Sonic Foundry and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Foundry. Sonic Foundry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sonic Foundry has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonic Foundry and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.61%. Given Gilat Satellite Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gilat Satellite Networks is more favorable than Sonic Foundry.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Sonic Foundry on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc. provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices; and Mediasite Capture, a browser-based recording application that provides users a quick way to record their camera, microphone, and desktop. It also provides Video Management and Delivery solutions to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; Vidable, an AI powered solution that turns an organization's video libraries into dynamic knowledge base; Global Learning Exchange that provides students to access higher education in a flexible, cost effective, and locally supported environment; and Mediasite Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content. It markets its products to educational institutions, corporations, and government entities through reseller networks, direct sales, and partnerships with system integrators. Sonic Foundry, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to satellite operators, governments, system integrators, telecommunication companies and mobile network operators, satellite communication providers, ISPs, and homeland security and defense agencies, as well as directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

