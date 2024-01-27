Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GIL. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$44.86 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$36.42 and a twelve month high of C$51.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.29.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Insiders sold a total of 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.