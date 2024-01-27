Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion.
Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$44.86 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$36.42 and a twelve month high of C$51.08. The firm has a market cap of C$7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.49%.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Insiders sold a total of 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
