GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Sells $5,294,250.00 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $5,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,457,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GitLab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Scotiabank raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.