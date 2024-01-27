Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of JETMF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.58 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

